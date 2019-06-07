Review: Twelve South’s BookBook Volume 2 for iPad

Twelve South makes cases for Apple devices, and they were kind enough to send me BookBook volume 2 for my iPad Pro 11-inch.

BookBook Volume 2

Specs

BookBook for 12.9-inch (3rd gen)

Height: 11.9 inches (303mm)

Width: 9.6 inches (243mm)

Depth: 0.94 inches (24mm)

Weight: 15oz

Pocket

Height: 10.9 inches (277mm)

Width: 8.74 inches (222mm)

BookBook for 11-inch iPad Pro Height: 10.67 inches (271mm)

Width: 8.1 inches (206mm)

Depth: 0.94 inches (24mm)

Weight: 12oz Pocket Height: 7.3 inches (185mm)

Width: 9.76 inches (248mm)

The BookBook volume 2 is a beautiful leather case for iPad. Like the name suggests, the binding makes it look like a book. It’s made of stiff leather, so it can protect your iPad when you put it in a backpack or purse. It zips all the way around for extra security. The iPad is secured inside with a rigid plastic case, with extra room for the Apple Pencil.

It offers a couple of multiple viewing modes for your iPad. You can fold it so that it’s easy to draw on it with a stylus, and fold it so it’s easy to use it with a keyboard or to watch videos. The second viewing mode isn’t very sturdy though, because there’s nothing holding it in place except the inside edge of the zipper.

There’s a sleeve pocket on the inside, so you can store a keyboard or documents along with your iPad. BookBook volume 2’s product page specifically recommends Logitech’s Keys-to-Go keyboard. The case really looks like a book, so you could put it on a bookshelf with your other books, and people snooping around might not even notice it.

BookBook volume 2 costs US$89.99 for the iPad Pro 11, which is the model I’m using. For the iPad 12.9 (gen 3) it costs US$99.99. Ultimately I think the case is a great product and I recommend it to everyone.

