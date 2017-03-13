New Apple Music Show Coming Called House Of Strombo

George Stroumboulopoulos, host for CBC Radio 2, will become the newest Apple Music Curator with new show House of Strombo. A spinoff of his radio broadcast The Strombo Show, a ten episode show featuring video segments, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes details.

Skip TV Show Intros With New Netflix Button

Netflix is introducing a new “SKIP INTO” button. It lets you skip the opening credits of your TV show. It works on all episodes of most TV shows except the first episode. After all, you should at least be able to see it once, with the actor and director names in the beginning. Netflix usually already skips the introductions if you’re binging a show. It happens automatically if you watch a TV show and let the app automatically play the next episode. Nevertheless, it’s still a handy option, and it even works on shows where the credits play after several scenes, called a cold open or teaser. Right now the feature is only available on Netflix’s web app, but the company may roll it out to other platforms later on.

Googlers Made This Social Video App For iPhone

Google released a new video app called Uptime. The release is significant, in part, because it’s the result of the company’s 20 Percent Time program that allows some employees to spend 20 percent of their time on other projects. Released through Google’s internal incubator Area 120, the app is part social media platform and part video viewer with hooks to YouTube.