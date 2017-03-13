Andrew Orr discovers four iOS RPG games so you can crawl dungeons, steal loot, and fight monsters.
Review: MyIdol is a Weird but Fun 3D Avatar Creator for iOS
MyIdol is a 3D avatar creator that uses machine learning to create a lifelike replica of you.
Five Fun Holiday Games to Play During December
If you need a quick game to play after Christmas dinner, or just want to get in the holiday spirit, you’ll want to check out these games.
SiriusXM Radio for iOS Now Compatible With Apple CarPlay
This announcement comes hot on the heels of Sirius announcing it would open its service for free for a two-week trial period.
Apple TV Sports Now Available in Latest iOS, tvOS Betas
Fans will receive live scores, game alerts, and be able to watch multiple games at the same time.
Kill Time With 5 Fun AR Video Games for iPhone
This Thanksgiving we’ve rounded up five fun AR video games to kill time when you’re traveling or just want something to do.
Get a Free 32GB Apple TV 4K With DirecTV Now
There is a limit of one TV per account, and two per household.
Check It Out: Our Ten Favorite Animoji Karaoke Videos
Animoji karaoke is the best marketing for the iPhone X that Apple could ask for. We’ll probably see more creative uses for them in the future.
Review: If Apple Made an iOS Reddit Client, it Would be Apollo
The developer, Christian Selig, is a former Apple intern who wanted to build a Reddit app that closely adhered to Apple’s design guidelines.
Movie Rentals in iTunes Have Changed for the Better
You don’t need to stay up all night to finish watching your movie rental anymore, unless you’re really into that sort of thing.
Apple Celebrates World Emoji Day With iTunes Movies And New Emojis
Celebrate World Emoji Day with Apple by guessing iTunes movie titles in emojis and preview new emojis coming later this year.
Universal Search on Apple TV Expands, Plus Crackle, Filmstruck, and Freeform
The fourth generation Apple TV gets several improvements today. The universal search function now includes Spike, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. Plus, Apple’s TV app now supports the Crackle, Filmstruck and Freeform apps. These apps are supported across multiple devices.
New Apple Music Show Coming Called House Of Strombo
George Stroumboulopoulos, host for CBC Radio 2, will become the newest Apple Music Curator with new show House of Strombo. A spinoff of his radio broadcast The Strombo Show, a ten episode show featuring video segments, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes details.
Skip TV Show Intros With New Netflix Button
Netflix is introducing a new “SKIP INTO” button. It lets you skip the opening credits of your TV show. It works on all episodes of most TV shows except the first episode. After all, you should at least be able to see it once, with the actor and director names in the beginning. Netflix usually already skips the introductions if you’re binging a show. It happens automatically if you watch a TV show and let the app automatically play the next episode. Nevertheless, it’s still a handy option, and it even works on shows where the credits play after several scenes, called a cold open or teaser. Right now the feature is only available on Netflix’s web app, but the company may roll it out to other platforms later on.
Googlers Made This Social Video App For iPhone
Google released a new video app called Uptime. The release is significant, in part, because it’s the result of the company’s 20 Percent Time program that allows some employees to spend 20 percent of their time on other projects. Released through Google’s internal incubator Area 120, the app is part social media platform and part video viewer with hooks to YouTube.