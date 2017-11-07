If you want to Animoji that are longer than the ten seconds Apple allows on the iPhone X, Simon B. Støvring has an app for you. His SBSAnimoji app lets you record 20 second Animoji videos and he’s looking into making that even longer. His app means you don’t have to use iOS 11’s screen recording feature, or connect your iPhone X directly to your Mac to use QuickTime or Screenflow. The catch is that he uses Apple’s private APIs so SBSAnimoji isn’t available in the App Store. It is, however, available on Github so if you have a free or paid Apple developer account and are comfortable side loading apps yourself you can install it without much hassle.