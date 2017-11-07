Part of the iOS boot code, called iBoot, was posted on GitHub yesterday for anyone to view—and without Apple’s permission. It’s the biggest leak Apple has ever faced.
Record and Live Stream Animoji with AnimojiStudio
If you have an iPhone X and want to record Animoji longer than 10 seconds, and don’t want to have to send your creations to someone just so you can save them, AnimojiStudio has you covered. The Maccast’s Adam Christianson turned me on to the app, and it’s pretty awesome. You can record and save Animoji videos without Apple’s built-in 10 second cap, and you can live stream your Animoji-fied self on services like Periscope. AnimojiStudio is free, but comes with a catch: it uses Apple’s private APIs so it isn’t on the App Store. You’ll need a paid or free developer account and Xcode to compile and install the app, or sideload the precompiled IPA file.
Double Animoji Recording Length with SBSAnimoji
If you want to Animoji that are longer than the ten seconds Apple allows on the iPhone X, Simon B. Støvring has an app for you. His SBSAnimoji app lets you record 20 second Animoji videos and he’s looking into making that even longer. His app means you don’t have to use iOS 11’s screen recording feature, or connect your iPhone X directly to your Mac to use QuickTime or Screenflow. The catch is that he uses Apple’s private APIs so SBSAnimoji isn’t available in the App Store. It is, however, available on Github so if you have a free or paid Apple developer account and are comfortable side loading apps yourself you can install it without much hassle.