NVIDIA's Pascal Drivers for macOS Available, but Still Beta

· · News

beta macOS drivers for NVIDIA's Pascal GPU line now available

NVIDIA made Mac users happy on Tuesday when it released a macOS-compatible version of its Pascal graphics processors. The company promised they were coming, and while still in beta, they let Mac owners get a taste of the company’s more powerful GPU offering.

Watch Out, Imagination Technologies, Because Apple is Hiring More GPU Designers

· · News

Apple hiring GPU designers for iPhone and iPad

Apple’s in-house GPU plans have the company on a hiring spree in London, which happens to be pretty close to where Imagination Technologies is based. That’s the company Apple partnered with for iPhone and iPad graphics processors before deciding to go it alone—and more than 20 employees have already left to join the Cupertino-based company.