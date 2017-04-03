The new iMac Pro supports up to 18 cores. Just how can modern apps exploit all that power?
Apple Opens GPU Design Center Near Imagination Technologies Headquarters
Apple’s custom iPhone and iPad GPU plans now include offices near Imagination Technologies headquarters.
Imagination Technologies Attacks Apple's GPU Plans in Latest Earnings Report
The company claims that after using its graphics technologies for so many years, there’s no way that Apple could create its own GPUs without infringing on Imagination’s patents.
iPhone GPU Maker Imagination Technologies Puts Itself Up for Sale
Apple’s former mobile GPU partner Imagination Technologies has fallen on hard times and is putting itself up for sale.
Imagination Technologies Triggers Dispute Resolution Over Apple GPU Designs
It looks like Imagination Technologies and Apple haven’t found a way to kiss and make up because now they’ve entered into a formal dispute process. Imagination said on Thursday it started the process because it hasn’t been able to reach an agreement with Apple over licensing its tech for iPhone GPUs.
NVIDIA's Pascal Drivers for macOS Available, but Still Beta
NVIDIA made Mac users happy on Tuesday when it released a macOS-compatible version of its Pascal graphics processors. The company promised they were coming, and while still in beta, they let Mac owners get a taste of the company’s more powerful GPU offering.
Watch Out, Imagination Technologies, Because Apple is Hiring More GPU Designers
Apple’s in-house GPU plans have the company on a hiring spree in London, which happens to be pretty close to where Imagination Technologies is based. That’s the company Apple partnered with for iPhone and iPad graphics processors before deciding to go it alone—and more than 20 employees have already left to join the Cupertino-based company.
No 32-bit Apps in iOS 11, Apple Designing its Own GPUs - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-10
The writing is on the wall: iPhone and iPad 32-bit apps are on the way out. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about 32-bit apps and what their coming demise in iOS 11 means, plus they look at Apple’s plans for its own mobile device GPUs.
Apple's Plan for In-house Mobile GPU Design Could Lead to Imagination Technologies Patent Fight
It’s no secret Apple likes using its own chips in products like the iPhone and iPad, and Imagination Technologies is learning that in a painful way. Apple currently uses Imagination’s GPU chips in its mobile devices, but that’s changing within two years when they move to in house designs—and that could lead to a patent fight.