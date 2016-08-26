Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod from a musician’s perspective, discuss how the smart speaker works with Apple TV, and more.
Two Useful (and Free) Mac Utilities
Bob LeVitus recently started using a pair of useful and free utilities—Rocket and Vanilla—that he heard about on one of my favorite podcasts for nerds, Mac Geek Gab.
Face ID Sensor Privacy Concerns, Live Photos Tips - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-02
Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet talk share their insight on concerns about third-party app developer’s access to the iPhone X Face ID sensors, plus they have some great Live Photos tips, too.
Seeing a Folder's Size in the Terminal
Mac Geek Gab listener Daryn is interested in seeing the size of both files and folders when using the Terminal. We’ll help him utilize the ‘du’ command to glean that information, and then we’ll talk about how to do that in Recovery Mode where ‘du’ isn’t readily available.