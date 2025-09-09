Apple Pencil Refurbished at Best Buy: Prices, Warranty, and Tips

Best Buy does offer refurbished Apple Pencils, and they can save you a good amount of money compared to buying new. Prices often drop to nearly half, with the second-generation model sometimes available for around $75 instead of $129.

These refurbished options are tested, come with a warranty, and give you the same functionality at a lower cost. Let’s get into the details!

Which Refurbished/ Apple Pencils are Available at Best Buy?

Refurbished: Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Compatible with iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen) and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th gen). Includes magnetic charging, fast pairing, and low latency. Refurbished price is usually around $74.99 compared to $129 new.

Open Box: Apple Pencil (1st Generation) Compatible with iPad 6th to 8th generation, iPad Air 3, and iPad Pro 10.5 inch. Often comes with a tip, a Lightning adapter, and a USB-C adapter.

Open Box: Apple Pencil (USB-C) Designed for newer USB-C iPads such as iPad 10th generation and recent iPad Air models. More affordable, but lacks pressure sensitivity and wireless charging.

Open Box: Apple Pencil Pro Also available in open box condition. Key features include a squeeze tool palette, gyroscopic roll control, and haptic feedback.



Unsure which one to pick? Learn all about Apple Pencil compatibility and find out which one works best with your iPad!

How to Purchase a Refurbished Apple Pencil at Best Buy?

Search Best Buy’s site for “Refurbished Apple Pencil” or navigate to the Outlet section. Product pages show availability by pickup or shipping. Find the product you want to purchase, add it to your cart, and complete the payment. Open Box items availability varies, so always check stock at your local store. Enjoy Best Buy’s return policy and warranty guarantee for refurbished items.

Don’t forget to check how different Apple Pencils compare to one another!

Benefits and Drawbacks of Buying Refurbished

Benefits Drawbacks Lower price, typically around 40% to 50% off. Shorter warranty, only 90 days compared to Apple’s one year on its own refurbs. Certified quality with Geek Squad testing to ensure working condition. Potential minor wear, especially in open box items. Eco-friendly, as refurbished products reduce waste by giving devices a second life. Battery life may vary, with some users reporting faster battery drain. Eco-friendly, as refurbished products reduce waste by giving devices a second life. Compatibility has limits, so you must match carefully with your iPad model. Good customer feedback with users praising ease of use, feel, and performance.

Tips for Buyers

Confirm your iPad’s compatibility before buying.

Prefer Geek Squad Certified Refurbished for better testing and warranty over Open Box, unless you inspect in person.

Check if accessories are included, such as the tip and adapter.

Test the device immediately upon receipt.

Keep the warranty period in mind, which is 90 days.

Be aware of battery replacement limitations since Apple Pencil batteries are not user-replaceable.

Consider buying from Apple’s refurbished store if you want a longer warranty of one year.

Use a credit card for extra buyer protection.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will a refurbished Apple Pencil work like a new one? Yes. Most users say it performs well. It usually pairs easily, charges fast, and works smoothly with supported iPads. Is the battery replaceable? No. The battery is not replaceable. But if it fails within warranty, Apple may replace it for a small fee. What if I get an open box item? Open box items can be hit or miss. Best Buy advises checking the condition in-store before buying. How long is the warranty? Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Pencil comes with a 90-day warranty on parts and labor.

Summary

Best Buy offers Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Pencil at steep discounts. Devices include testing, accessories, and come with a 90-day warranty. The price for a refurbished Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is $74.99 compared to $129 for the new models. Be careful about compatibility, battery lifespan, and open box condition.

Conclusion

Buying a refurbished Apple Pencil at Best Buy can be smart and budget-friendly if you check the details. Make sure it matches your iPad, has the right accessories, and still has warranty time left. Many users find that the feel and function are just like new.

For great savings and solid performance, Best Buy’s refurbished Apple Pencil is a strong choice for students, note takers, and artists alike.

If you are planning to get one soon, learn how to use an Apple Pencil and make the most out of it!