iOS: Setting a Category for Bluetooth Devices to Get the Best Experience

Apple released iOS 14.4 on Tuesday and one of the features involves Bluetooth device types that people can manually set. It doesn’t seem like you can change the setting for Apple devices such as AirPods, however.

iOS 14.4 Bluetooth Device Categories

In iOS 14.4, your device now gives you the option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings. This helps the system understand the level of audio notifications needed. As the setting says: “Specifying the type of device can ensure your Headphone Audio Level measurements are accurate.”

There are five categories you can use to label your Bluetooth devices:

Car Stereo

Headphone

Heading Aid

Speaker

Other

To get started, connect your Bluetooth device and head to Settings > Bluetooth. Tap the “i” icon next to your connected device. Tap Device Type and choose a label if it’s not correct.

This categorization is aimed toward third-party Bluetooth accessories. You won’t find Device Type if you have a pair of AirPods. This is because iOS devices already correctly label them as headphones.