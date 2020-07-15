iOS 14: How to Create an Apple ID Recovery Key

The Apple ID recovery key is a feature that lets you add extra security to your account. At some point (I haven’t been able to determine when) Apple removed it from its operating systems. But with iOS 14 the option is present once again.

Apple ID Recovery Key

When you create a recovery key, the only way to reset your password is with another device already signed in with your Apple ID, or by entering your recovery key. It’s an extra layer of security, but it means that if you lose your key you can be permanently locked out of your Apple ID. Proceed with caution.

Open Settings . Go to Your Name > Password & Security . Scroll down to find Recovery Key. Tap the switch to enable it. You’ll be asked to enter your device passcode. Then, a recovery key will be generated for you. Write it down or save it in a password manager that you can access on non-Apple devices or on the web. Confirm your Apple ID recovery key by entering it on the next screen .

I repeat, make sure you have a copy or two of your recovery key. Back in 2014, Owen Williams of TheNextWeb had a close call when he almost lost his key. In that situation there is very little that Apple Support can do for you, if they can even do anything at all.