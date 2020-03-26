How to Block Unwanted Text Messages on Your Mac (and iPhone/iPad)

These days, its even more likely that we’ll be getting more text messages, and many of those may be unwanted. Here’s how to block a message sender on a Mac.

First, some bad news on the macOS side, even including Catalina. It’s not possible, in the Messages app in macOS to directly block a sender from within the message itself. Why this must be is hard to understand, but so be it. Perhaps macOS 10.16 will, with a Catalyzed app, fix this terrible faux pas.

But it can be done. Apple explains:

In the Messages app on your Mac, choose Messages > Preferences, then click iMessage. In the Blocked pane, click the Add button and enter the iMessage address you want to block.

Did you catch the wrinkle? The sender must already be in your contacts. One with a standard phone number might already be in your contacts. If not, you’ll have to ::omg:: add that number as a contact, navigate to it as in step #2 above, then block it. Apple coyly admits this necessity as an innocent sounding Tip.

On your iOS or iPadOS device, block text messages without creating a new contact. See the Apple Support article Block phone numbers, contacts, and emails on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

Finally, if it’s one of those five digit codes messaging you, it’s unlikely to already be in your Contacts, and so, assuming your Mac and iPhone/iPad share the same Apple ID, it’s much easier to go do the block on the i-device. Follow the directions in the link from Apple just above.