macOS: Connect AirPods With a Keyboard Shortcut

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| Quick Tip

Normally, connecting your AirPods to your Mac should be pretty easy and straightforward. However, sometimes you could run into connection issues. Here’s how to connect AirPods to a Mac with a keyboard shortcut (via Reddit).

Connect Airpods

iPhone X and AirPods

Don’t count on your AirPods case charging your iPhone

Redditor u/TurdsofWisdom created a short script you can use. You launch it via the shortcut Option + A, using a free app called Snap.

tell application "System Events" to tell process "SystemUIServer"
set bt to (first menu bar item whose description is "bluetooth") of menu bar 1
click bt
tell (first menu item whose title is "YOUR_DEVICE_NAME") of menu of bt
    click
    tell menu 1
        if exists menu item "Connect" then
            click menu item "Connect"
        else
            click bt
        end if
    end tell
end tell
end tell

Alfred, the Spotlight replacement app, can also do this. Just open AppleScript and copy and paste the above. Don’t forget to add your own device name.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of