macOS: Connect AirPods With a Keyboard Shortcut

Normally, connecting your AirPods to your Mac should be pretty easy and straightforward. However, sometimes you could run into connection issues. Here’s how to connect AirPods to a Mac with a keyboard shortcut (via Reddit).

Connect Airpods

Redditor u/TurdsofWisdom created a short script you can use. You launch it via the shortcut Option + A, using a free app called Snap.

tell application "System Events" to tell process "SystemUIServer" set bt to (first menu bar item whose description is "bluetooth") of menu bar 1 click bt tell (first menu item whose title is "YOUR_DEVICE_NAME") of menu of bt click tell menu 1 if exists menu item "Connect" then click menu item "Connect" else click bt end if end tell end tell end tell

Alfred, the Spotlight replacement app, can also do this. Just open AppleScript and copy and paste the above. Don’t forget to add your own device name.