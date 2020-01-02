macOS: How to Display All Previously Installed Security Updates

macOS maintains a listing of all software updates. That list contains a list of all applied security updates. Here’s how to display those entries.
There are two ways to see the entire list of macOS software updates.
- Apple Menu > About This Mac > Overview > System Report > Software > Installations
- /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app; Software > Installations
Either way, you’ll end up on in a window that looks like this:
The default is alphabetical order by Software Name. Scroll down until you see “Security Updates.” Now you can peruse the YYYY-NNN codes and compare to what Apple has published.
As an aside, the listing above reveals that Apple forgot to append the “2019-002” label to the latest Mojave security update. Or so it seems.
Of course, there are a lot of other software installation entries in this list. That can be useful as well for the technically curious.
In fact every entry in the sidebar reveals a wealth of information about your Mac. It’s worth sifting through on some snowy Sunday afternoon.
