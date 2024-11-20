Best Christmas Tree Wallpapers For iPhone in 2024

The holiday season is approaching fast! Whether you’re already immersed in the festive vibes or patiently waiting for December to kick in, now is the perfect time to add a touch of Christmas cheer to your iPhone. And what better theme than one of the most iconic symbols of the season—the Christmas tree? So, here’s a handpicked collection of the best Christmas tree wallpapers to keep your iPhone looking festive all season long!

Top 7 Christmas Tree Wallpapers for iPhone

Here’s the list of my favorite Christmas tree wallpapers for iPhone this holiday season. If you’re unsure how to change your iPhone’s wallpaper, check out our easy-to-follow guide to learn more.

1. Wooden Ornaments Wallpaper

This wallpaper is all about wood: Christmas decorations made of wood, a Christmas tree, and a wooden background. The toned-down color palette of the scene will turn your Lock Screen into a pleasant sight to look at. The green Christmas tree in the corner introduces just enough contrast to make this wallpaper a minimalist yet compelling image.

2. Minimalist Christmas Tree Branches Wallpaper

If you want even more minimalism, this wallpaper is basically a solid background with a pattern of Christmas trees to the side. Even though red might be a more traditional Christmas color, this pastel pink works well with light green Christmas trees, creating a smooth and elegant wallpaper with enough holiday spirit.

3. Make a Wish Wallpaper

We make a turn from minimalist designs with this wallpaper featuring a Christmas tree with wishlists instead of ornaments. It’s an effective reminder that holidays are the season of giving (and receiving). So, what are you wishing for this Christmas?

Or you can put this wallpaper on your iPhone if you’re a fan of Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen; that works too.

4. Christmas Tree Ornament Wallpaper

If you prefer classic Christmas tree ornaments, this wallpaper is a great choice. It’s a close-up shot of a single ornament on a Christmas tree, and the snow around it enhances the scene with more winter elements.

This contrasty combination of colors also looks great when blurred, so you’re getting a compelling Home Screen/Lock Screen combo for the holidays.

5. Christmas Tree Lights Wallpaper

There’s no visible Christmas tree in this wallpaper, yet it manages to fully embody the holiday spirit. It’s just an array of blurred Christmas lights in the distance that form a Christmas tree shape. So, if you want a simple Christmas tree wallpaper that still has enough going on, this might be the one.

6. Christmas Tree Decorations Wallpaper

This one is as classic as wallpapers get. It’s just a Christmas tree with some ornaments. If you don’t want to reinvent the wheel with minimalistic designs or unusual perspectives, just put this wallpaper on your iPhone, and you’ll instantly get the holiday aesthetic the way it always has been.

7. Christmas Tree on a Christmas Tree Wallpaper

Why settle for one Christmas tree on your screen when you can have two? This wallpaper features a Christmas tree ornament hanging on a Christmas tree. It’s a real Christmaception. So, if you want a wallpaper that falls into the classics category but still has something interesting to offer at a second glance, you should opt for this one.

I hope you enjoyed our list of the best Christmas tree wallpapers for iPhone. If you’re feeling the holiday cheer but don’t want to limit it to just Christmas trees, check out our list of the best Christmas-themed wallpapers for iPhone.

Or, if you think it’s still too early for Christmas, check out our best Thanksgiving wallpapers for iOS.