iOS 26 Settings You Should Change Right Now

If you’ve just updated to iOS 26, you’re probably exploring the new design touches, performance improvements, and subtle tweaks that Apple quietly slipped in. I’ve spent the last few days testing and fine-tuning my settings, and I’ve discovered a few that truly improve the iPhone experience — from privacy upgrades to smoother visuals and battery efficiency.

Here are the iOS 26 settings you should change immediately to make the most of Apple’s latest update.

iOS 26 settings you can swap to refine your experience

1. Tweak Your Lock Screen Experience

The Lock Screen has evolved once again in iOS 26. You can now customize widgets, fonts, and even set dynamic wallpapers. I recommend heading to Settings → Wallpaper → Add New Wallpaper to fine-tune yours.

You can also enable Live Activities for apps like sports, ride-sharing, and delivery. This setting ensures that you get live updates directly on your Lock Screen — no need to unlock your iPhone to check progress.

Apple continues to tighten privacy controls in iOS 26. I suggest reviewing your App Privacy Report by navigating to Settings → Privacy & Security → App Privacy Report.

You’ll get a full overview of how often each app accesses your data — including your camera, microphone, and location. It’s also a good idea to turn off Ad Tracking under Settings → Privacy & Security → Tracking, so advertisers can’t follow your activity across apps.

This not only improves your privacy but can also reduce background activity, which helps your battery life.

3. Fine-Tune the Battery Settings

Battery optimization remains a top priority for most iPhone users. In iOS 26, Apple has made Battery Health & Charging more detailed and actionable.

Go to Settings → Battery → Battery Health & Charging, and enable Optimized Battery Charging. This slows down charging past 80% until you need full power, which protects your iPhone’s battery in the long run.

I also recommend switching on Clean Energy Charging, which times charging for when cleaner energy is being used in your area. It’s a small step toward sustainability that doesn’t cost you any convenience. This feature is available in iOS 16.1 and later, and with iOS 26, it’s smarter and more accurate than ever.

4. Disable the New Blurry Background in Messages

One of the most talked-about visual changes in iOS 26 is the blurry background effect in Messages. Personally, I found it distracting and turned it off within minutes.

To disable it, head to Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size → Reduce Transparency. Turning this on removes the blur effect and replaces it with a cleaner, solid background.

5. Customize Focus Modes for Smarter Notifications

Focus Modes in iOS 26 are smarter than ever. You can now set App Groups that automatically activate or deactivate depending on your activity, like when you’re working, sleeping, or traveling.

I’ve configured my Work Focus mode to silence social apps and only allow productivity notifications. You can do the same under Settings → Focus → [Your Mode] → Allowed Notifications.

Also, try syncing your Focus settings across devices using iCloud, so your Mac and iPad automatically match your iPhone’s Focus preferences.

6. Improve Safari’s Privacy and Performance

Safari has received several under-the-hood improvements in iOS 26. You’ll notice faster page loading and smoother tab switching, but there are a few settings worth tweaking manually.

Go to Settings → Safari → Advanced → Privacy and enable Advanced Tracking and Fingerprinting Protection. This new layer of security prevents sites from identifying you through subtle device details.

You can also enable Website Tinting under Settings → Safari → Tabs, which blends the browser interface color with the website, making it easier on the eyes.

7. Adjust Haptic Feedback and Sound Controls

Apple’s haptic engine feels more refined in iOS 26, but the default intensity might not suit everyone. To adjust it, go to Settings → Sounds & Haptics → Haptic Feedback and choose between Light, Medium, or Strong.

If you prefer a quieter experience, toggle off Keyboard Feedback → Sound to remove click sounds while typing. I find this makes late-night texting far less annoying.

The new “Music Haptics” feature, located under Accessibility > Hearing > Music Haptics, allows customization of haptic intensity and whether it uses the “Full Mix” or “Vocals Only” of the music..

Finally, make sure Automatic Updates are turned on under Settings → General → Software Update → Automatic Updates.

Keeping your iPhone up to date ensures that you always have the latest security fixes and optimizations.

9. Reduce Liquid Glass Effect

The liquid glass effect in iOS 26 adds a sleek, translucent look across the interface, but it can feel a bit too glossy for some users. If you prefer a cleaner, more minimal appearance, you can tone it down by going to Settings → Accessibility → Display & Text Size → Reduce Transparency. This setting softens the glassy layers and improves text readability. It’s a simple way to make your iPhone’s visuals look sharper and easier on the eyes.

Final Thoughts

iOS 26 might not feel like a revolutionary update at first glance, but once you start exploring the settings, you’ll realize how much control it gives you over your iPhone experience. From privacy tools to visual refinements, every tweak contributes to a smoother and more secure device.

I’ve customized my iPhone using all the settings above — and the difference in battery life, performance, and usability is noticeable. Whether you’ve upgraded recently or just installed the latest iOS 26.0.1 patch, these settings are worth your attention. Your iPhone will thank you.