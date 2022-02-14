Update Zoom to Stop Your Mac’s Mic Staying Active After a Call

A Zoom update appears to fix a bug that stopped a Mac’s mic from being disabled after a meeting had ended. Version 5.9.3 of the videoconferencing software is out now, 9to5 Mac reported, and all those using an Apple computer should install it.

Update Zoom to Stop to Fix Mac Mic Problem

A comment from a Zoom representative confirmed the issue with the orange indicator light, which usuallyt signals a mic is active, and that version 5.9.3 fixed it:

We experienced a bug relating to the Zoom client for macOS, which could show the orange indicator light continue to appear after having left a meeting, call, or webinar. This bug was addressed in the Zoom client for macOS version 5.9.3 and we recommend you update to version 5.9.3 to apply the fix.

To install the update:

Open Zoom on your Mac

Click on the ‘zoom.us’ menu

Scroll down and click ‘Check for Updates’

Follow on-screen instructions

Zoom has previously had to pay out US$85 million following claims that the company lied about offering users end-to-end encryption.