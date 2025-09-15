watchOS 26 Release Time: when is it?

Apple Watch users can rejoice as watchOS 26 is also being released today, September 15. The update launches in conjunction with iOS 26 and macOS Tahoe, bringing a fresh look and enhanced functionality to your wrist.

watchOS 26 Release Time

The rollout for watchOS 26 is scheduled for around 10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). See the list below for the corresponding time in your region:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM

11:00 AM British Summer Time (BST): 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 PM

What to Expect in watchOS 26

The new watchOS 26 brings the “Liquid Glass” design to the Apple Watch, creating a more cohesive look across all of Apple’s devices. Key new features include the “Workout Buddy,” powered by Apple Intelligence, which provides personalized motivation during your exercise routines. A new “wrist flick” gesture allows you to dismiss notifications and silence calls with a simple movement, and the Notes app is now available directly on the watch.

To install watchOS 26, your Apple Watch needs to be connected to its charger and have at least 50% battery. Your paired iPhone must also be updated to iOS 26.

Follow these steps to update:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to the My Watch tab and select General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install and follow the prompts.

The update will download and install on your Apple Watch, which will restart when the process is finished.