Apple Event September 2025: Date & Start Time

The Apple “Awe Dropping” event takes place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). That’s 1 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), making it an early afternoon show for most US viewers. The event will be streamed live from Apple Park in Cupertino.

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” Event Time

Time Zones in the US

Pacific Time (PT): 10 a.m.

Mountain Time (MT): 11 a.m.

Central Time (CT): 12 p.m.

Eastern Time (ET): 1 p.m.

Event Time Around the World

While the show is morning or early afternoon in the US, here’s when it starts in other major regions:

United Kingdom (BST): 6 p.m.

Central Europe (CEST): 7 p.m.

India (IST): 10:30 p.m.

China (CST): 1 a.m. (next day)

Japan (JST): 2 a.m. (next day)

Australia (Sydney, AEST): 3 a.m. (next day)

Where to Watch

What to Expect

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, which will likely include the standard iPhone 17, a slimmer iPhone 17 Air, and the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Updates to the Apple Watch, including Series 11, Ultra 3, and possibly a new Watch SE, are also anticipated. Rumors suggest AirPods Pro 3, the latest in the AirPod series, could make an appearance with new features and improved performance.

