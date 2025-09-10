What Older Apple Watches are Compatible with the New Sleep Score?

One of the most exciting health upgrades from Apple this year is the new Sleep Score feature. The good news? You don’t need to buy the latest Series 11 or Ultra 3 to get it. Apple is rolling it out more broadly with the watchOS 26 update, which means plenty of older models will benefit too.

With watchOS 26, this feature goes beyond simply tracking how long you slept. It evaluates sleep quality based on a combination of factors: heart rate trends, wrist temperature, blood oxygen levels, and respiratory patterns.

The score is based on trusted sleep science—Apple developed it using guidance from groups like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the National Sleep Foundation, analyzing millions of nights from the Apple Heart and Movement Study.

After each night, you’ll get a comprehensive breakdown in the Sleep app, spotlighting areas like time in deep sleep, consistency of bedtime, and how often you woke up, so you can know exactly where to improve

Good news—Sleep Score isn’t exclusive to the shiny new models. With watchOS 26 and iOS 26, Apple is making it available on many older devices, too. Here’s the full list of compatible watches: