The cloud is a lie. And if you believe in it, you’re not only a sucker, you’ve been brainwashed into accepting your lot as a 2nd class digital citizen.
The cloud is a lie because it convinces you of at least two Stockholm syndrome things: (1) you don’t deserve to own or control your own data, and (2) security for your data does not matter.
In support of this, here is a small portion of the many now defunct cloud services that have left their users holding their collective…um…frustrations.
A Partial List of Defunct Cloud Services
Music
|Apple Ping
|Not sure you lost much when Ping was shut down, as it was more a baby music related social network. However, it shows that even mighty Apple can and has turned the “off” switch to its cloud services
|Microsoft’s Zune Music Service
|All that DRM music is now useless (as are the players) because there is no cloud DRM authorization server to unlock the music people bought
|Walmart, Yahoo, Virgin DRM
|Zune’d
|Ritmoteca
|Zune’d
|Samsung’s Milk
|Zune’d
|Grooveshark
|For users who put in a lot of energy crafting and curating their play lists, well those nicely managed playlists are gone with the wind
|Last.fm
|More of a streaming radio service, but it ‘poof’d’
|Rdio
|Playlists Grooveshark’d, bye bye
|Rhapsody, Napster
|Zune’d and Grooveshark’d
|Streamnation
|Grooveshark’d
Online Backup and Storage
|copy.com/CudaDrive
|Both file storage and back up services go ‘poof’d’
|Cubby
|LogMeIn is a successful company and Cubby was a dropbox like service that went ‘poof’d’
|Dell’s DataSafe
|Dell’s cloud and backup storage goes ‘poof’d’ but now they want you to move to Dell Backup and Recovery service, because this time, they won’t let you down baby. This time they’ve changed….
|F-Secure
|Personal storage that aggregated all your data from numerous sources, then went ‘poof’d’
|Megaupload
|Personal file storage service embroiled numerous litigations, but your data went ‘poof’d’ with no real warning or way to get at it
|Norton Zone
|30-60 days notice given to ‘get your stuff out’ of their cloud storage, and then it went ‘poof’d’
|Nirvanix
|Cloud storage provider goes bankrupt. Of course the new owners (and perhaps their Russian hacker friends) will have much more than a week to make sense of what you thought was your data. Good luck guessing what they did with that data
|Pogoplug
|Hope you got your data down with the luxurious week of time they gave you. Another cloud storage provider gone bankrupt
|Seagate’s Wuala
|Another major company closing down cloud storage that went ‘poof’d’
|Symantec’s Backup Exec.cloud
|At least Symantec gave users a year to get their backup data out, but nonetheless, a large company ‘poof’d’ their backup service.
Productivity
|Google Health
|Yea, trust your health, and health data to the cloud. Super smart play. Google says they would delete the data after 6 months… you hope
|Meizu Flyme
|Nothing like your document management system going up in smoke… “Meizu said all apps and services that are tied to the Flyme cloud service, including the Document Management and Gallery apps, will be completely deactivated […so you know, go $%&* yourself]”
|
Hardware
|Coin 2.0
|The cool multi credit card is useless without the cloud servers as you cannot reprogram your own hardware card
|Revolv
|Nest, the maker of smart thermostats (now owned by Google), killed this smart home hub product, so you know, good luck with your internet based smarthome/thermostat and other Internet of Things not working in the future
Software as a Service Backend
|Cisco’s Intercloud
|So you think that Amazon’s AWS, Microsoft’s Azure, and Google Cloud are forever and they can never go away? Well tell that to Cisco about its Intercloud
|DroneShare and DroneKit
|Nothing like a flying device depending on some no longer functioning backend server
|Facebook Parse
|Parse was used by app/services/sites developers as backend to store and manage data for their app/services/sites
I can’t argue with any if this and have felt this way ever since cloud services were first announced. I don’t rely on them for anything but trivial, non-sensitive backups. I would further argue that an awful lot of, if not most of what tech companies are offering/planning/working on these days is similar hoodwinkery. They can pry my backup drives out of my cold, dead, fingers, and my personal files and data will never reside soley on their servers, if at all. Thanks for having the cojones to write this, John – exposing the emperor’s nakedness is not a popular stance at present.
There is some truth in this.
But you’ve gone too far the other way.
Yes music and software as service through the cloud is a bad deal. But using the cloud as ONE PART of your data strategy is a good thing. I use the cloud for backing up and sharing data, but also keep local copies of things.
Also not all cloud services are prone to disappearing in the dark of night. I have no qualms about using iCloud because Apple is not likely to vanish. Apple also has the toughest security for their services of anyone. They are a totally different animal from Nervex or Cubby.
Cloud services are like any other service, there are good operators and bad ones. Also they are good for some things and not for others despite what their sales departments say. I don’t think you can just reject them all for any use with a blanket “the cloud is a lie” statement. That’s a bit too luddite.
What about Cisco, Facebook, Symantec, Dell, Samsung, Microsoft. Were those not large enough companies that still pulled the plug on many of their cloud offerings (see the above list). Apple, beyond Ping, hasn’t had the most stellar history either: eWorld, iTools, .Mac, MobileMe (yes some of those morphed over, but lots of the services didn’t make it to iCloud).
And, there is a difference between saying “The Cloud Is a Lie” and “never use the cloud.” The point is to give a bit of a red pill to the population about the cloud. But as always, YMMV!