In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple TV, the NRA, and the idea of content blocking. They also talk about whether Apple might dump iTunes, and if so, when? John offers his thoughts on how the USB-C standards design was a mistake. They also offer a couple of show picks, and it’s all about shoe tech. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

Check It Out: Apple TV, NRA, and Content Blocking, Dumping iTunes, USB-C Mistake, Shoe Tech – Pop.0 Ep.31