Here’s how Facebook is able to watch us so closely that it feels like they’re listening in.
Some Interesting Excerpts from Tim Cook's Fast Company Interview
It’s a wide-ranging interview filled with a mix of marketing speak and genuine insight.
Spotify May Turn to Hardware to Solve Its Platform Problem
Spotify appears to be turning to hardware to solve what Bryan Chaffin calls the Spotify platform problem, and it may be turning to hardware to solve it.
Apple Says iPhone X #1 Smartphone, the Rest of the World Talks about Weak Demand
Bryan Chaffin says he’s a wee bit confused by this story: on the one hand, Apple says iPhone X is the top selling smartphone week in and week out, and on the other, everyone else keeps talking about Apple slashing orders due to “weak demand.”
Cryptography Experts Repudiate FBI Director Chris Wray's Call for Backdoor Encryption Access
Triggered by efforts from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) to find out if the cryptography community supports FBI Director Christopher Wray’s calls for backdoors into encryption, four cryptography experts signed a letter repudiating those calls, and they did so in a very poignant way.
How Tim Cook and Apple Became Part of the Discussion on the Russian Investigation
Comments both critical and complimentary about Apple and Tim Cook were released in a cache of text messages released by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.
Apple Could Bring $200 Billion to U.S., But Don't Start Spending it Just Yet
Wall Street analysts have a shopping list of things Apple could spend that money on, but I wouldn’t advise outside observers to start spending that money for Apple just yet.
Dear World: Apple Slowing Down iPhones with Degraded Batteries Is NOT Planned Obsolescence
Bryan Chaffin have been the loudest to yell that Apple should have told users it was doing this, but it’s a case of corporate opacity, not planned obsolescence.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Right On Cue, DOJ Says Encryption 'Surely Costs Lives'
Bryan Chaffin called this on Tuesday, and right on cue, the Trump Department of Justice is claiming that strong encryption “surely costs lives.”
Apple Park Architect Credits Jony Ive's Design Team as Cocreators of Steve Jobs Theater
Stefan Behling, a Foster + Partners partner and one of the lead architects on Apple Park, told Wallpaper, a design magazine, that the Steve Jobs Theater was the product of a deep collaboration between Foster + Partners and sir Jony’s team.
Texas Shooting Massacre Revives False Dichotomy over Privacy and Encryption
The FBI is already blaming encryption on an unspecified smartphone for not being able to get to the shooter’s data, and the call is being picked up on cable news networks even now.
Apple Goes on Offense to Defend Against Jersey Island Tax Accusations
The company released a 1,240 word document detailing its international tax practices and making the case that it’s the world’s biggest taxpayer.
iPhone 8 Was Designed to Take the Fall for iPhone X's $1,000 Price Tag
iPhone 8 is a sacrificial lamb that was never intended to be a big seller, yet without it, Apple would have found itself in a pickle.
This Photograph Shows Why Apple Built the Steve Jobs Theater
Apple has quietly rewritten the rules for media events and presentation yet again, and this photograph demonstrates that.
We Don't Get to Be Outraged by Apple Leaks
Not even when it’s a leak that may have—or did—come from someone within Apple.
We Are the Surveillance State
For years, civil libertarians have fretted and worried about the eyes of the state encroaching on our privacy, but it turns out that we, the people, have opted to surveil ourselves.
Apple Was Just Shut out from Beijing Public Transportation Mobile Fares
Yikatong, the payment card operator for Beijing’s public transportation system, just launched an Android-only app for paying for fares, and no plans for an iPhone app have been announced.
Chinese App Store Developer Complaint Highlights Apple's China Problem
Apple has a China problem, and that problem is “China.”
Apple’s 2017 iPhones Won’t Have Gigabit Download Speeds, and it Won’t Matter to Most Customers
The news is seen as a setback for Apple, but it will be little more than a blip in the iPhone’s overall trajectory.