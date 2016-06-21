After two weeks of putting HomePod through real world use we’re ready to tell you if it lives up to Apple’s hype. Here’s how it holds up as a streaming music player, Siri voice assistant, and more.
iPhone X Review: Here's What Apple Gets Right, And Wrong
We’ve been putting the iPhone X through its paces since it came out and are ready to tell you what we think. Best iPhone ever, or just an expensive toy?
Review: Logitech CRAFT Keyboard is Great but Also Marred [UPDATE]
The recently released Logitech CRAFT keyboard for PCs and Macs has more than the usual features for a keyboard, and most are good.
Sonos One: Alexa-Controlled Wireless Home Speaker
Wireless speaker company Sonos recently debuted voice support in two forms: pairing their speakers with an Amazon Alexa-enabled device like an Echo or Dot, and with Sonos’s first voice-enabled speaker, the Sonos One. We put the new speaker through its paces.
Blue Satellite Delivers Amazing Sound but Needs Refinement
I want to love these headphones so much, but a couple of problems might make you think twice about pulling the trigger on the investment.
Vaja Grip iPad Pro Case Protects Your Investment: A Review
This is almost the Cadillac of iPad Pro covers, but it has one tiny flaw that the designers should consider for the next generation of the case.
iVAPO Folio Case for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is a Delight: A Review
Jeff Butts looks long and hard at this iPad Pro case to see if it’s worth a second look, and likes what he sees.
iOS 11: Apple's Big Productivity Upgrade
iOS 11 is here and it’s packed with new features for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Read on to see if there’s enough to get excited about.
Thoughts After Three Months of watchOS 4, and Its Release
Good, bad, and ugly, Jeff Butts covers what’s to love and dislike about Apple’s watchOS 4 update.
Ears-On Review of the Edifier E235 Speaker Set
They look and sound great, but the price tag might leave you gasping for air and clutching your wallet in despair.
iClever IC-HS20 Gaming Headset Hands-on Review
It’s inexpensive, but it certainly isn’t cheap.
The Vaja Wallet Agenda LP for iPhone is Gorgeous, Luxurious
Jeff Butts put Vaja’s Wallet Agenda LP iPhone case through its paces to let you know if it’s worth the price.
Blue Microphones Ella Planar Magnetic Headphones Hands-on Review
If you’re planning to sit or lie down and listen to high fidelity songs, Ella will kiss your ears into a joyous state of bliss.
Sonos PLAYBASE Review: Room-Filling Sound for Music, TV, and Movies
The new Sonos Playbase falls right in line with what we Apple users have come to expect, delivering a simple-yet-robust experience for people who want to enhance the sound of their TVs and simultaneously add a whole-room music-listening solution. In one, low-profile box that sits underneath your TV (officially anything 75lbs or less), the Sonos Playbase gives you all of this and more, complete with easy setup and simple operation.
HP Caters to Creative/Tech Pros with Z2 Mini PC
Hewlett-Packard’s new Z2 Mini is a next generation PC. With an option for a fast Xeon CPU, strong M620 graphics than can drive four 4K displays, 32 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD on the M.2 bus and room for an additional internal hard disk, it’s a small, beautiful, powerhouse that’s aimed at creative professionals. And it won’t make your credit card melt. John Martellaro offers his perspectives in this occasionally geeky and unconventional review.
Can WALTR 2 Really Be Your iTunes Replacement?
When you’re looking for an iTunes replacement, you want something that can do just about everything Apple’s software can do, but better. WALTR has been a good contender in this arena, and WALTR 2 offers functionality that iTunes doesn’t. The question is, does it work as designed? Come along with Jeff Butts as he reviews WALTR 2 and uncovers how well it performs.
Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard: The Apple Keyboard You've Been Looking For
John Kheit has been searching for a wireless keyboard with a numeric trackpad that he likes, and he’s finally found it, the Matias Wireless Aluminum Keyboard. He put it through its paces and fell in love. Check out his full review for more.
Brydge 12.9 Aluminum Keyboard for iPad Pro Exudes Class
Apple has waxed enthusiastic about keyboards for the iPad and now offers its own. But the design may not be for everyone. If you’ve been thinking about a sturdy, aluminum keyboard/case for your iPad Pro, one that makes it look (and function) very much like a MacBook, then you’ll want to read John’s review of the Brydge 12.9 model for iPad Pro.
iPhone 7 Review: My First Five Days
John Martellaro has had his drop-dead gorgeous black, 128 GB iPhone 7 for five days now. He takes a look at Apple’s official list of features, then delves into his initial reactions and technical observations about this remarkable iPhone. It’s hardly a yawner of an update.
Lynktec Takes its Apex Fusion Electronic Stylus to the Next Level
Lynktec has continued to evolve the Apex line of electronic styluses. In late May, the company released a sleek, new version called the Apex Fusion. It’s slimmer, better looking, and is available in black, silver, gold and rose gold. It’s drop-dead gorgeous and features a fine point for accurate drawing and a rechargeable battery. John takes a close look and reports.