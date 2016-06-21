Sonos PLAYBASE Review: Room-Filling Sound for Music, TV, and Movies

Sonos white PLAYBASE underneath TV

The new Sonos Playbase falls right in line with what we Apple users have come to expect, delivering a simple-yet-robust experience for people who want to enhance the sound of their TVs and simultaneously add a whole-room music-listening solution. In one, low-profile box that sits underneath your TV (officially anything 75lbs or less), the Sonos Playbase gives you all of this and more, complete with easy setup and simple operation.

HP Caters to Creative/Tech Pros with Z2 Mini PC

HP Z2 Mini

Hewlett-Packard’s new Z2 Mini is a next generation PC. With an option for a fast Xeon CPU, strong M620 graphics than can drive four 4K displays, 32 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD on the M.2 bus and room for an additional internal hard disk, it’s a small, beautiful, powerhouse that’s aimed at creative professionals. And it won’t make your credit card melt. John Martellaro offers his perspectives in this occasionally geeky and unconventional review.

Can WALTR 2 Really Be Your iTunes Replacement?

WALTR 2 as an iTunes replacement

When you’re looking for an iTunes replacement, you want something that can do just about everything Apple’s software can do, but better. WALTR has been a good contender in this arena, and WALTR 2 offers functionality that iTunes doesn’t. The question is, does it work as designed? Come along with Jeff Butts as he reviews WALTR 2 and uncovers how well it performs.

Brydge 12.9 Aluminum Keyboard for iPad Pro Exudes Class

Brydge 12.9 Keyboard for iPad Pro

Apple has waxed enthusiastic about keyboards for the iPad and now offers its own. But the design may not be for everyone. If you’ve been thinking about a sturdy, aluminum keyboard/case for your iPad Pro, one that makes it look (and function) very much like a MacBook, then you’ll want to read John’s review of the Brydge 12.9 model for iPad Pro.

iPhone 7 Review: My First Five Days

iPhone7 lineup - tops

John Martellaro has had his drop-dead gorgeous black, 128 GB iPhone 7 for five days now.  He takes a look at Apple’s official list of features, then delves into his initial reactions and technical observations about this remarkable iPhone. It’s hardly a yawner of an update.

Lynktec Takes its Apex Fusion Electronic Stylus to the Next Level

Lynktec Apex Fusion

Lynktec has continued to evolve the Apex line of electronic styluses. In late May, the company released a sleek, new version called the Apex Fusion. It’s slimmer, better looking, and is available in black, silver, gold and rose gold. It’s drop-dead gorgeous and features a fine point for accurate drawing and a rechargeable battery. John takes a close look and reports.