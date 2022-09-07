AirPods Pro 2 Find My and Spatial Audio Features Won’t Work for Mac and iPad Until October

With the news of the AirPods Pro 2 arriving today, two key features won’t be able to see use on iPad and Mac when customers first receive their AirPods; users will have to wait until October.

According to Apple, both Spatial Audio and Find My features for the AirPods Pro 2 will not be able available through Mac and iPad until next month.

Certain AirPods Pro 2 Features Won’t See Public Until October

Announced today during Apple’s Far Out event, the new AirPods Pro 2 feature better audio quality and enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, in thanks to the new H2 chip. The new AirPods Pro 2 also feature a low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, allowing users to experience crystal-clear sound across a more wider range of frequencies.

Within the footnotes of Apple’s press release for the AirPods Pro 2, it states, “Personalized Spatial Audio profiles and Find My will be available with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura in October”.

Personalized Spatial Audio is something Apple has been boasting about for quite awhile now, even so far as to get music-sensation Harry Styles on board to help promote the feature. Spatial Audio helps users perceive sound at an individual level, meaning that devices incorporating Spatial Audio actually measure the user’s head-shape and ears.

Additionally, Personalized Audio also utilizes the TrueDepth camera on iPhones, allowing users to create a personal profile utilizing Spatial Audio that delivers a listening experience that is crafted just for them.

Concerning the Find My feature, the new AirPods Pro 2 feature a new charging case with a new speaker specifically for Find My. This allows users to find their case within the Find My app.

While it looks like users will have to wait to utilize these features fully with their iPad and Mac, this also bolsters the rumors that we’ll see iPadOS 16 in October.

For those looking forward to the AirPods Pro 2, they will be available online and within the Apple Store app starting Friday, Sept. 9. The AirPods Pro will arrive to physical stores Sept. 23.

Are you looking forward to the new AirPods Pro 2? Let us know in the comments?