AirPods Pro 3 XXS tips make AirPods wearable for small-ear users

Radu Tyrsina

1 minute read
| News

AirPods Pro 3 quietly added five ear‑tip sizes (XXS–L) and foam‑infused silicone. That tiny change solves fit for smaller ear canals and atypical ear shapes, which locks in ANC and feature accuracy that depend on a proper seal.

What’s new

  • Five sizes now: XXS, XS, S, M, L for a broader fit range.
  • Foam‑infused silicone: Compresses on insert, then expands for a better seal.
  • Left/right mixing: It’s normal if one ear prefers XXS and the other XS.
  • Swap in seconds: Tips click on/off (see how to change AirPods Pro 3 tips).

Why it matters

  • Comfort for small ears: Teens and many adults with narrow canals finally get a secure fit.
  • Stable ANC & audio: A consistent seal improves noise canceling and sound.
  • Sensor accuracy: Features tied to acoustic coupling behave more reliably with a good seal (see the Acoustic Seal Test).
  • Bigger compatibility: More ear shapes covered, fewer returns.

Try it in 60 seconds

  1. Start small. Snap on the XXS tips and seat them gently. If loose, step up to XS. Need help? Follow the swap guide.
  2. Run the fit test. iPhone → Settings → Bluetooth → your AirPods → Ear Tip Fit (Acoustic Seal) Test. Aim for “Good Seal” in both ears (explainer: Acoustic Seal Test).
  3. Dial in ANC. Control Center → long‑press Volume → Noise Control. Compare Adaptive vs ANC while walking (guide: Adaptive Audio best settings).
  4. Mix sizes if needed. Comfort > symmetry. XXS/XS combos are common.

Comfort & care

FAQs

Are XXS tips just for kids? No. Plenty of adults benefit from XXS due to natural canal size.

Will better seal improve features? Yes — ANC consistency and sensor‑driven features improve with a stable seal (see seal test & accuracy).

TL;DR: Try XXS, run the fit test, tune ANC/Adaptive, mix sizes if needed, keep tips clean, and reset if anything acts up.

