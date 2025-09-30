How to Reset AirPods Pro 3: A Detailed Guide

Diana N.

Content Writer & Editor | @Writer_Diana0
2 minute read
| Tips
An image of white AirPods inside their charging case, beside bold text that reads "Factory Reset" on a gradient background.

If your AirPods Pro 3 are experiencing issues, such as connectivity problems, charging issues, or distorted sound, resetting them is often the quickest fix. Many users don’t realize that a simple reset can often resolve most of the glitches that appear, saving you from unnecessary frustration. In this guide, I’ll walk you through AirPods Pro 3 how to reset step by step, plus share a few extra troubleshooting tips to keep them running smoothly.

Table of contents

When Should You Reset AirPods Pro 3?

AirPods nestled in their case, next to a pink notebook and an Apple product box, on a soft gray surface.

Before we begin the reset process, let’s examine scenarios where a reset is appropriate. You should consider resetting your AirPods Pro 3 if you notice:

  • Pairing Problems – When your AirPods won’t connect to your iPhone or other devices.
  • Sound Issues – Such as distorted audio, muffled sound, or one earbud not working.
  • Charging Problems – If one or both AirPods are not charging inside the case.
  • Random Disconnections – Dropping out during calls or music playback.

If any of these sound familiar, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Although the AirPods Pro 3 are highly regarded by audiophiles for their enhanced sound quality (see full review), they can still encounter minor issues that a reset typically resolves.

How to Reset AirPods Pro 3 (Step-by-Step)

Resetting your AirPods Pro 3 takes less than two minutes. Follow these steps in order for the best results:

  1. Place Your AirPods in the Case
    • Put both earbuds back into the charging case and close the lid.
    • Wait at least 30 seconds before reopening.
  2. Forget the Device on Your iPhone
    • On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth.
    • Find your AirPods Pro 3 in the list, tap the info (i) icon, and choose Forget This Device.
  3. Hold the Setup Button
    • With the case open, press and hold the setup button on the back.
    • Keep holding until the status light flashes amber, then white.
  4. Reconnect Your AirPods
    • Open the case near your iPhone and follow the on-screen setup instructions.
    • You’ll be paired again like new.

This process essentially gives your AirPods a clean slate. Just as switching between different earbuds, such as comparing the Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro, a reset allows you to experience them at their best again.

Alternative Fixes if Reset Doesn’t Work

Two white wireless earbuds lie beside their charging case on a reflective surface, with a soft dark backdrop.

Sometimes a reset isn’t enough. If that’s the case, here are a few other fixes you can try:

  • Check for Firmware Updates: Apple regularly releases updates that address connectivity and audio issues. Updates are installed automatically, but you can check by leaving your AirPods connected to your iPhone and charging them.
  • Clean the Charging Contacts: Dust and debris can block the charging process. Gently clean both the earbuds and the case.
  • Try a Different Charger: If your case isn’t powering up, test it with another cable and power adapter.

For optimal physical comfort and performance, remember that you can remove and change the AirPods Pro 3 ear tips to achieve a better seal, which also enhances audio quality.

Tips to Prevent Future Issues

Resetting your AirPods shouldn’t become a habit. To avoid running into problems frequently, here are some preventative tips:

  • Keep Firmware Up to Date: This ensures you always have the latest fixes and improvements.
  • Store Your AirPods in the Case: It prevents battery drain and keeps them safe.
  • Avoid Harsh Environments: Excessive heat, sweat, or dust can shorten their lifespan.
  • Use Them with Care Across Devices: If you’re switching between different gadgets (for example, comparing AirPods Pro 3 vs Garmin COROS), disconnect properly before pairing with another device.

Conclusion

A person with curly hair sits casually on a walkway, wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans, with a clear blue sky in the background.

Knowing how to reset AirPods Pro 3 can save you from unnecessary frustration. Most issues, such as pairing failures, charging glitches, or sound dropouts, can be resolved in minutes with a quick reset. If that doesn’t work, try the alternative fixes before considering repair or replacement.

Personally, I find a reset to be my go-to solution whenever my AirPods act up, and nine times out of ten, it gets them working like new again.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles