How to Reset AirPods Pro 3: A Detailed Guide

If your AirPods Pro 3 are experiencing issues, such as connectivity problems, charging issues, or distorted sound, resetting them is often the quickest fix. Many users don’t realize that a simple reset can often resolve most of the glitches that appear, saving you from unnecessary frustration. In this guide, I’ll walk you through AirPods Pro 3 how to reset step by step, plus share a few extra troubleshooting tips to keep them running smoothly.

When Should You Reset AirPods Pro 3?

Before we begin the reset process, let’s examine scenarios where a reset is appropriate. You should consider resetting your AirPods Pro 3 if you notice:

Pairing Problems – When your AirPods won’t connect to your iPhone or other devices.



– When your AirPods won’t connect to your iPhone or other devices. Sound Issues – Such as distorted audio, muffled sound, or one earbud not working.



– Such as distorted audio, muffled sound, or one earbud not working. Charging Problems – If one or both AirPods are not charging inside the case.



– If one or both AirPods are not charging inside the case. Random Disconnections – Dropping out during calls or music playback.



If any of these sound familiar, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Although the AirPods Pro 3 are highly regarded by audiophiles for their enhanced sound quality (see full review), they can still encounter minor issues that a reset typically resolves.

How to Reset AirPods Pro 3 (Step-by-Step)

Resetting your AirPods Pro 3 takes less than two minutes. Follow these steps in order for the best results:

Place Your AirPods in the Case

Put both earbuds back into the charging case and close the lid.



Wait at least 30 seconds before reopening.

Forget the Device on Your iPhone

On your iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth.



Find your AirPods Pro 3 in the list, tap the info (i) icon, and choose Forget This Device.

Hold the Setup Button

With the case open, press and hold the setup button on the back.



Keep holding until the status light flashes amber, then white.

Reconnect Your AirPods

Open the case near your iPhone and follow the on-screen setup instructions.



You’ll be paired again like new.



This process essentially gives your AirPods a clean slate. Just as switching between different earbuds, such as comparing the Nothing Ear 3 vs AirPods Pro, a reset allows you to experience them at their best again.

Alternative Fixes if Reset Doesn’t Work

Sometimes a reset isn’t enough. If that’s the case, here are a few other fixes you can try:

Check for Firmware Updates : Apple regularly releases updates that address connectivity and audio issues. Updates are installed automatically, but you can check by leaving your AirPods connected to your iPhone and charging them.



: Apple regularly releases updates that address connectivity and audio issues. Updates are installed automatically, but you can check by leaving your AirPods connected to your iPhone and charging them. Clean the Charging Contacts : Dust and debris can block the charging process. Gently clean both the earbuds and the case.



: Dust and debris can block the charging process. Gently clean both the earbuds and the case. Try a Different Charger: If your case isn’t powering up, test it with another cable and power adapter.



For optimal physical comfort and performance, remember that you can remove and change the AirPods Pro 3 ear tips to achieve a better seal, which also enhances audio quality.

Tips to Prevent Future Issues

Resetting your AirPods shouldn’t become a habit. To avoid running into problems frequently, here are some preventative tips:

Keep Firmware Up to Date : This ensures you always have the latest fixes and improvements.



: This ensures you always have the latest fixes and improvements. Store Your AirPods in the Case : It prevents battery drain and keeps them safe.



: It prevents battery drain and keeps them safe. Avoid Harsh Environments : Excessive heat, sweat, or dust can shorten their lifespan.



: Excessive heat, sweat, or dust can shorten their lifespan. Use Them with Care Across Devices: If you’re switching between different gadgets (for example, comparing AirPods Pro 3 vs Garmin COROS), disconnect properly before pairing with another device.

Conclusion

Knowing how to reset AirPods Pro 3 can save you from unnecessary frustration. Most issues, such as pairing failures, charging glitches, or sound dropouts, can be resolved in minutes with a quick reset. If that doesn’t work, try the alternative fixes before considering repair or replacement.

Personally, I find a reset to be my go-to solution whenever my AirPods act up, and nine times out of ten, it gets them working like new again.