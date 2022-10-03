Almost Every 2021 MacBook Pro Model Is $400 Off On Amazon

Yes, the 2021 MacBook Pro lineup is likely to be refreshed with M2 models soon. Nevertheless, the current models are still great workhorses. These laptops have seen some decent discounts recently, but for once, each model has an all-time low price on a single retailer. Read on to find out how you can score just about any 2021 MacBook Pro model with a $400 discount on Amazon.

The 14-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro, Significantly Discounted

The 8-core M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, which offers 512GB of storage, is typically a $1,999 purchase. For a limited time, however, Amazon has this model available in both Silver and Space Gray for just $1,599, a $400 discount. While the Space Gray model does show a slight shipping delay, it should still get to you in less than a week.

Need even more storage space? The 1TB model, which also includes a 10-core CPU, is also heavily discounted. Rather than the usual retail price of $2,499, Amazon is offering it at just $2,099 in both Silver and Space Gray.

Looking for a 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro at a Discount, Check Amazon

Let’s move on to the larger, 16-inch MacBook Pro. The 2021 model features a 10-core M1 Pro SoC and 512GB of storage in Space Gray and Silver. This one, yet again, is $400 cheaper than regular retail. Normally priced at $2,499, Amazon is currently offering this MacBook Pro for just $2,099.

Now, if you need 1TB of storage, Amazon has a great deal, still. With a 16-core GPU, the laptop is regularly priced at $2,699. Under this discount, it can be yours for $2,299. If you want to bump up to a 32-core GPU, that variant is still $400 off: $3,099 instead of the regular $3,499.

Still More MacBook Pro Discounts

Finally, the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is also discounted. Featuring an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this model usually retails for $1,299. Amazon is offering $150 off, though, bringing the price down to $1,149 for either Silver or Space Gray.

The 512GB model offers even more of a discount. Amazon has dropped the typical $1,499 price tag down to just $1,299, saving you $200. That applies to both Silver and Space Gray, and I noted it includes free Prime One-Day shipping where available.