Amazon Deals on Apple Gear for Your Weekend Shopping

Rolling into the weekend, there are a handful of great Amazon deals on Apple gear. This can be a great opportunity to snag early gifts before the holiday shopping season really kicks in. From iPhone cases to the latest iPad mini, sometimes the hottest prices aren’t from Apple’s own store, but from Amazon.

More Than Half Off an Apple Leather Case with MagSafe

If you or someone you know has an iPhone 13 mini, this is a really amazing deal. Apple’s Leather Case with MagSafe is a whopping 58% off the retail price, in Midnight. Regularly priced at $59, you can get it for just $24.99 with free Prime delivery.

Great-Sounding Apple AirPods At Bargain-Bin Prices

Next up we’ve got the second-generation Apple AirPods. These might not be the latest and greatest, but the true wireless earbuds still offer some of the best-sounding tunes you can experience. With more than 24 hours totally listening time with the included charging case, the AirPods 2 come at a great price. Normally selling for $159, Amazon is offering them at $89.99 with free Prime delivery.

The Last of Our Weekend Amazon Deals, an Apple 2021 iPad mini for 20% Off

Finally, if you’re looking for a terrific deal on an iPad mini, Amazon has it. The 2021 iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage normally runs $499. Right now, though, Amazon has the tablet marked down 20% from the usual retail price. Order yours in Purple, Space Gray or Starlight for just $399.99 with free Prime shipping.

Note that as these are significantly discounted prices, they may not last long.