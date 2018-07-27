Apple Opens App Store Search Ads for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and South Korea

Apple announced a significant expansion for developers to advertise their apps. In a blog post, Apple said developers now have the ability to create search campaigns for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and South Korea.

Apple’s post:

You can now create campaigns for apps on the App Store in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and South Korea. Search Ads is an efficient and easy way to help people discover your app at the top of relevant search results on the App Store.

App Store Search Ads

Search ads allow developers to promote their apps within the App Store. App Store search ads appear at the top of the page when users do searches, as shown in the image above.