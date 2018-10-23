Apple Ads in App Store, News, Worth Billions

Apple analyst Toni Sacconaghi says that Apple’s advertising business is a multi-billion dollar enterprise (via Fortune).
Apple Ads
Mr. Sacconaghi breaks down Apple ads into two current products and two possible products:
- Current: App Store
- Current: Apple News
- Possible: Video Streaming
- Possible: Apple Maps
Apple’s Search Ad business (App Store) alone could be worth US$2 billion by 2020, Mr. Sacconaghi said on CNBC’s Halftime Report. The question is whether Apple is willing to expand its advertising. Apple isn’t anti-advertising per se, but advertising is part of the privacy dilemma the company is currently in the middle of.
Maybe Apple can show the rest of the industry that you can have a successful advertising business without tracking people and harvesting their
organs personal data.
