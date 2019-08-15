New Developer Beta 7 Available for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS

Apple has seeded developer beta 7 for each of its operating systems except macOS Catalina.
Developer Beta 7
You can find the install profiles for each of the betas below:
watchOS 6 beta 7 Release Notes
For a full list of the release notes you can visit the page here. Here are two general resolved issues:
- Apps are correctly installed in the background when you unpair your watch from your phone then pair it again and no longer display erroneous alerts. (53771012)
- Audio playback on your paired phone won’t pause while receiving notification alerts on your watch. (53827887)
tvOS 13 beta 7 Release Notes
For a full list of the release notes you can visit the page here. Here are two deprecations:
- Removed support for FTP and File URL schemes for Proxy Automatic Configuration (PAC). HTTP and HTTPS are the only supported URL schemes for PAC. This affects all PAC configurations including, but not limited to, configurations set using Settings, System Preferences, Profiles, and
URLSessionAPIs such as
connectionProxyDictionaryand
CFNetworkExecuteProxyAutoConfigurationURL(_:_:_:_:). (28578280)
- The
URLSessionand
NSURLConnectionAPIs no longer support SPDY. Servers should use HTTP 2 or HTTP 1.1. (43391641)
