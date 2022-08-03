Apple Maps Now Has Cycling Directions for All 50 U.S. States

Today is a good day for both bike riders and iPhone users, as Apple Maps cycling directions are now officially available in all 50 states.

The news arrives from Apple Maps enthusiast Justin Obeirne, and according to the news, Apple has finally finished bringing cycling directions to all 50 U.S. states. In terms of holdouts, it was Hawaii that was the last to receive directions. According to Obeirne’s tracker, Hawaii was finally added in August.

Apple Maps Now Includes Cycling Directions for All 50 States

Now, as long as cycling directions are possible in the area, Maps users will be able to find destination no matter their location in the country. Interestingly, Obeirne provides this information through an animated map, showcasing the evolution of Apple Maps’ cycling directions. From the information gathered on the map, it seems Apple spent most of 2022 completing this task.

Going the Distance

Of course, thanks to iOS 16, which is currently in the a public beta, users will be able to set up multiple stops for biking directions. Additionally, multiple stop routing will also be a feature for driving and walking. The feature is especially helpful for those planning a more complicated trip, or it can be especially useful for those that run deliveries.

Users will be able to add up to 15 stops to their trips, and can automatically sync routes from Mac to iPhone.

Additionally, iOS 16 is bringing transit updates to Maps. Users will be able to view the total cost of their journey, add transit cards to their Wallet, see low balances and replenish transit cards all within Apple Maps.

Furthermore, Apple Maps also alerts users if part of their route entails walking. Users can also see the elevation gains in a route in order to determine the complexity of the route. According to reports, the cycling directions are already available in Apple Maps, so users do not need to install the beta just for Maps.

iOS 16 is likely to see a release relatively soon, with the expectations being this fall.

iOS 16 is likely to see a release relatively soon, with the expectations being this fall.