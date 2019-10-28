Apple Releases iOS13.2 with Deep Fusion, Support for AirPods Pro, More

Apple released iOS 13.2 Monday, a feature-oriented release. iOS 13.2 includes Deep Fusion, a camera-focused technology announced in September. It also includes support for the newly-announced AirPods Pro, more than 70 new emojis, and new features for Siri, the Home app, and multiple bug fixes.

Deep Fusion

Apple’s Deep Fusion technology is an image-processing feature that does a pixel-by-pixel comparison of multiple images, and then fuse the best parts together for, “dramatically better texture, detail, and reduced noise in lower light.”

Deep Fusion requires the the A13 Bionic Neural Engine, which means it’s currently limited to iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iOS 13.2 also gives users the ability to change video resolution directly from the Camera app for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

AirPods Pro

iOS 13.2 adds support for AirPods Pro, which were also announced on Monday. AirPods Pro offer an in-ear design and active noise cancellation. They ship on October 30th for $249, and require iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 or higher.

More Emoji

There are 70 new emojis in iOS 13.2, including new animals, food, activities, new accessibility emoji, gender neutral emoji, and skin tones selection for couple emoji.

Home App

Apple added two important features to HomeKit in iOS 13.2, including HomeKit Secure Video, which, “enables you to privately capture, store, and view encrypted video from your security cameras and features people, animal, and vehicle detection.”

The update also introduces support for HomeKit-enabled routers for great security. Apple said HomeKit-enabled routers allow you to control what your HomeKit accessories are communicating with over the Internet.

Siri

Apple is launching much-needed privacy controls that allow users to opt-in (or not) to allow Apple to store audio of both Siri and Dictation interactions for possible analysis by human QA staff. Users will also now have the ability to delete Siri and Dictation history from within Siri Settings.

Bug Fixes in iOS 13.2

Fixes an issue that may prevent passwords from autofilling in 3rd party apps

Resolves an issue that may prevent the keyboard from appearing when using Search

Addresses an issue where swipe to go home might not work on iPhone X and later

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Addresses an issue where Messages may display a phone number instead of a contact name

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Fixes an issue that may prevent Markup annotations from being saved

Resolves an issue where saved notes could temporarily disappear

Fixes an issue where iCloud Backup might not successfully complete after tapping Backup Now in Settings

Improves performance when using AssistiveTouch to activate App Switcher

Apple hasn’t yet released the security patches in iOS 13.2 as of this writing. iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 are both available for download now. On an iPad Pro 11-inch, the update is a 570.3MB download over-the-air.