Apple TV+ Announces September ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Schedule, Availability in New Countries

Today, Apple and Major League Baseball have announced the September 2022 schedule for Friday Night Baseball. As always, games scheduled are free to anyone with an internet connection through Apple TV+.

Additionally, Apple TV+ has also announced Friday Night Baseball access for Colombia, Dominican Republic, Germany and Italy.

Game assignments for Friday Night Baseball will be announced on a weekly basis. Pre and postgame coverage continues to see host Lauren Gardner alongside a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players. This group includes Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd and Yonder Alonso. Additionally, former MLB umpire Brian Gorman continues to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

MLB fans are able to access Friday Night Baseball as well as additional content through the Apple TV app. Additional content includes exclusive programs such such as Countdown to First Pitch, which previews the week’s matchups, as well as MLB Daily Recap.

Additionally, fans cal also follow their favorite teams as well as watch personalized MLB highlights directly from the News app. Every Friday, fans may enjoy a curated group of highlights and stories around the league, while also catching up on Friday Night Baseball directly through the Apple TV app.

In terms of Apple Music, fans can also find exclusive playlists featuring batters’ walk-up songs from teams that are featured on Friday Night Baseball every week. Fans will also find a collection of classic songs that celebrate baseball.

September Schedule

Friday, Sept. 2

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept 9

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners

9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 16

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays

7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 23

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers

10 p.m. ET

Friday Night Baseball games are available to anyone with internet access on devices where Apple TV+ can be found. This includes iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, as well as tv.apple.com. Furthermore, Apple TV+ is also available on certain smart TVs, gaming consoles and cable set-top boxes.

Users can also follow step-by-step instructions on how to access MLB games across devices.

