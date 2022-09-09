Apple TV+ Lands Right to Documentary Featuring Artist Selena Gomez

Today Apple has announced that is has landed the global rights to a new documentary featuring singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist Selena Gomez.

So far, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me has no official release date for Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ Lands Rights to Selena Gomez Documentary

Featuring director and producer Alex Keshishian (Madonna: Truth or Dare), the documentary takes a look at Gomez’ years in the spotlight, as well as an unexpected turn that pulls her into darkness. Gomez’ six-year journey of rediscovery will unfold throughout the documentary.

According to a an Apple TV+ press release,

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

In terms of Keshishian, many hold the documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare in high regard as one of the most influential films within its genre.

Additionally, the new Gomez documentary marks the second project for Apple featuring producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films. The first being their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

With the Apple announcing a host of new products during its Far Out event this week, news concerning Apple TV+ has been rather slim. At the top of September, reports came in concerning plagiarism allegations once again moving forward in court for the Apple TV+ series Servant.

Concerning music documentaries on Apple TV+, there is Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which features the story of Eilish rising to stardom while moving through the difficulties of one’s teenage years. Additionally, there’s also a documentary about the genre-defining Velvet Underground, as well as a documentary featuring the Beastie Boys.

Are you looking forward to the Selena Gomez documentary? What are you watching on Apple TV+ right now? Let us know in the comments.