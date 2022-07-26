Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Third and Final Season of ‘See’

It was a big weekend for San Diego Comic-Con and Apple TV+, as the streaming service unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of See, starring Jason Momoa.

The eight-episode final of the post-apocalyptic drama premieres Friday, Aug. 26 on Apple TV+.

Third and Final Season of ‘See’ Comes to Apple TV+

During the “Storytellers of Apple TV+” panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Apple TV+ as well as See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the trailer for the third and final season. The first episode premieres Friday, Aug. 26, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

In a press release, Apple TV+ stated,

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Starring alongside Momoa in the final season of See is Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

Additionally, See also features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision. The series has received honors for inclusivity and representation concerning the visually impaired. Since the premiere, See has received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020.

The series was also recognized with an NAACP Image Award nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Category.

‘See’ Keeps it Inclusive

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel, showrunner and executive producer Tropper spoke about the role the visually impaired have on the series, Tropper spoke highly of Joe Strechay, an executive producer who helped with designs and other ideas concerning the visually impaired.

When we would design a set or write a sequence, we would first sit down with Joe and say ‘Walk us through this’. How would this work? How would a city full of blind people work? How would they have built roads? There was a lot of spending time with Joe and getting his feedback.

See features executive producers Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Tropper. The series is a production by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Following the final season of See, Momoa will star in yet another Apple Original Series, this time known as Chief of War. The series stars Momoa, who also writes and executive produces. The series is also co-created by Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Chief of War follows the story of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from the an indigenous point of view.

For Apple TV+, with announcements for both Mythic Quest and For All Mankind also making waves at San Diego Comic-Con, there’s a lot in store for the streaming service.

