Apple TV+ Will Make Peanuts Holiday Specials Available to Non-Subscribers, Announces More Holiday Specials

Apple TV+ has announced that for a limited time, audiences will get to experience the holiday Peanuts specials without needing an Apple TV+ Subscription. It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available to non-Apple TV+ subscribers during select holiday dates.

Along with this news, Apple TV+ is getting festive with holiday-episodes of its children and family programming, including “festive family fare” from Sago Mini Friends, Interrupting Chicken, Pretzel and the Puppies, The Snoopy Show, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and the new short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Apple TV+ Announces Free Streaming of Peanuts Holiday Specials

Peanuts fans, worry not, Charlie Brown will be around for the holidays. While there were reports of concerns that only Apple TV+ subscribers would get access to the series, Apple has announced that the Peanuts holiday specials will be available free for a limited time.

AppleInsider notes that PBS had a long-standing deal to air the specials. However, when Apple acquired the Peanuts IP, it took the specials along with it. Now, Apple has revealed that the specials will air for free for a limited time.

For each special, the dates they will be available are as follows:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Oct. 28 through Oct. 31

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving: Nov. 23 through Nov. 27

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Dec. 22 through Dec. 25

To view the specials, make sure you have Apple TV+ available on your television or streaming device.

Additionally, two classic Peanuts holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide will also begin streaming on the platform. I Want a Dog for Christmas and Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales will see addition to the platform for the first time starting Dec. 2.

Other Holiday Specials Arriving to the Service

Alongside the traditional Peanuts classics, Apple TV+ has also announced several holiday specials for its children and families programming. Below, we’ve listed each special and its release date.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special: Friday, Nov. 18

Sago Mini Friends Thanksgiving Special: Friday, Nov. 18

Interrupting Chicken Holiday Special: Friday, Dec. 2

Pretzel and the Puppies Holiday Special: Friday, Dec 2

The Snoopy Show Holiday Collection: Friday, Dec 2

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse: Sunday, Dec. 25

You can find out more information about each special, including synopsis, here.

With the big holiday season arriving, Apple TV+ is looking to keep audiences fully loaded with television classics for the holiday season. The new additions are sure to spread holiday cheer as well. Furthermore, many are also surprised to see that none other than Jony Ive is serving as EP for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.

Alongside the holiday news, Apple TV+ is also considering implementing advertising within the streaming service. Reports today indicate that the company may introduce an ad-tier subscription model for consumers, though currently, details are rather sketchy.

