How Long Does the iPhone Air Battery Actually Last?

When Apple announced the iPhone Air, a lot of the chatter online focused on one thing: battery life. Critics on Reddit and some early hot takes claimed the phone was doomed by its thin design. But here’s the thing, if you actually check Apple’s own numbers, the iPhone Air battery life is not bad at all. In fact, it’s better than last year’s base iPhone.

Let’s break it down.

iPhone Air Battery Life by the Numbers

iPhone 16 (2024) : 22 hours of video playback, powered by a 3561mAh battery.

: 22 hours of video playback, powered by a 3561mAh battery. iPhone Air (2025): 27 hours of video playback, powered by a smaller 3149mAh battery.

That’s a 20% improvement year-over-year, despite the iPhone Air packing a smaller physical battery. How? The new A19 chip and Apple’s efficiency gains in iOS 26 make a real difference.

So while the Air doesn’t compete with the Pro Max models, it’s a solid bump from last year’s baseline. and nobody complained about the iPhone 16 being a “terrible” battery phone.

Why the Confusion?

Apple may have shot itself in the foot with the way it messaged the Air’s battery. On stage, the company focused on quoting battery times when paired with the MagSafe Battery Pack instead of emphasizing the built-in numbers. That led some people to assume the Air was weak on its own.

Combine that with the Air’s slim, lightweight profile (it’s also Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever) and the assumption spread that thinner automatically equals worse battery. But the specs tell a different story.

Real-World Expectations

Here’s what you can reasonably expect from iPhone Air’s battery:

Activity iPhone 16 (2024) iPhone Air (2025) Video playback ~22 hours ~27 hours Audio playback ~75 hours ~90 hours Mixed use (calls, web, social) All-day, sometimes more All-day+, closer to Pro-like endurance

Yes, the Air is still the worst of the 2025 lineup, the iPhone 17 lasts much longer thanks to its new optimizations. But that’s always been the case. What matters is that Apple gave its slimmest iPhone a meaningful upgrade over last year.

