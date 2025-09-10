iPhone 17 Battery Life: How Long Does It Last?

The iPhone 17, with a 3,692 mAh battery, can last up to 30 hours when playing videos stored on the phone. For streaming video, it can go up to 27 hours. That is a clear step up from the iPhone 16!

How Much of a Boost Is That?

Here’s a quick look:

Video playback : iPhone 17 about 30 hours. iPhone 16 is about 22 hours. That’s 8 more hours.

: iPhone 17 about 30 hours. iPhone 16 is about 22 hours. That’s 8 more hours. Streaming video: iPhone 17 about 27 hours. iPhone 16 is about 18 hours. That’s 9 more hours.

So the iPhone 17 lasts much longer than the iPhone 16 with a 3,561 mAh battery, but it’s certainly no match for the battery on the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Why the Jump in Battery Life?

Two big reasons:

The A19 chip is more power-efficient. It works better with iOS 26 to save battery.

The new display helps too. The iPhone 17 can run at 120 Hz for smooth use, but it also drops to 1 Hz when you are not active. That saves energy.

Quick Charging Stats

Need a quick top-up? Ten minutes with a strong USB-C charger can give about 8 hours of video playback. A 40W or higher charger can get the battery to 50% in around 20 minutes, and with a 30W charger, expect the same in roughly 30 minutes.

Summary

Feature Details Video Playback Up to 30 hours Streaming Video Up to 27 hours Improvement Over iPhone 16 +8 hours playback, +9 hours streaming Charging Speed 8 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge, 50% in about 20 minutes with a 40W+ charger

The iPhone 17 does not have the biggest battery ever. But for a standard iPhone, the gains are important. You get more hours for watching, streaming, working, and staying connected without charging too often.