Get Ready for an International Women’s Day Activity Challenge March 8

This Thursday, March 8, is International Women’s Day. It commemorates the movement for women’s rights around the world. Apple Watch owners will get a special Activity Challenge to help celebrate.

International Women’s Day

The first observance of International Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909. After women gained suffrage in Soviet Russia in 1917, March 8 became a national holiday there. The United Nations officially adopted it in 1975.

The Apple Watch Activity Challenge will involve doubling your Move goal for that day to earn the badge. The reward will be a set of still and animated stickers to send in iMessage. You can find the challenge by opening the Activity app on iOS, and the badge will be located at the top.