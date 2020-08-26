Facebook shared a blog post on Wednesday in which it reveals that advertising revenue generated through its Audience Network tool could drop to 50%.

Facebook Ad Revenue

Earlier in August Facebook met with mobile game developers to address concerns of a new iOS 14 anti-tracking feature. In the next OS update, the iOS Advertising Identifier is getting revamped so that apps have to ask your permission in order to track you.

In a report on Facebook for Business, the company listed changes:

First, it won’t collect the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) on its own apps on iOS 14 devices The new version of the Facebook SDK will provide support for Apple’s SKAdNetwork API, which limits the data available to businesses for running and measuring campaigns Facebook will also ask businesses to create a new ad account dedicated to running app install ad campaigns for iOS 14 users

Facebook notes that some iOS 14 users may not see any ads from Audience Network, while others could still see ads that are “less relevant.”