iPad Pro gets 6 GB RAM Only in 1 TB Storage Configuration

One of the cool benefits of the iPad Pro with USB-C is 6 GB RAM instead of 4 GB like the previous generation. Turns out that’s only if you buy the model with 1 TB storage.

Well known developer and product leaker pointed out the RAM discrepancies on Twitter.

Multiple people are telling me that only the 1TB iPad Pros get 6GB RAM. … So that’s a thing. — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 30, 2018

The 2018 iPad Pro comes in 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes with Face ID instead of Touch ID, and USB-C instead of a Lightning port. It packs in a A12X Bionic processor, more powerful graphics processor, and Apple newest Neural Engine chip.

Apple offers 64 GB, 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options. All apparently come with 4 GB RAM, except for the 1 TB configuration. That means you’ll pay at least US$1,549 for the 11-inch model, or $1,749 for the 12.9-inch model if you really want that extra RAM.