iPad Pro gets 6 GB RAM Only in 1 TB Storage Configuration

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| News

One of the cool benefits of the iPad Pro with USB-C is 6 GB RAM instead of 4 GB like the previous generation. Turns out that’s only if you buy the model with 1 TB storage.

11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with USB-C

New iPad Pro gets 6 GB RAM, but only in 1 TB configuration

Well known developer and product leaker pointed out the RAM discrepancies on Twitter.

The 2018 iPad Pro comes in 12.9-inch and 11-inch screen sizes with Face ID instead of Touch ID, and USB-C instead of a Lightning port. It packs in a A12X Bionic processor, more powerful graphics processor, and Apple newest Neural Engine chip.

[Apple Announces New iPad Pro with Face ID and USB-C]

Apple offers 64 GB, 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB storage options. All apparently come with 4 GB RAM, except for the 1 TB configuration. That means you’ll pay at least US$1,549 for the 11-inch model, or $1,749 for the 12.9-inch model if you really want that extra RAM.

geoduck
Member
geoduck
#32390

Isn’t Apple trying to push everything to the cloud?
I have a year old iPadPro. I got it with 256GB because, you know, storage.
I just checked and am using 43GB. I store all my documents out on iCloud. I’ve found that I don’t need a lot of local storage.
But apparently to get maximum RAM for your iPad you need to get a lot of extra storage space, that you won’t likely use. Storage you don’t need in order to get RAM that you do.
This is nuts.

