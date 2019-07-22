iPhone Could Get 120Hz OLED Display in 2020

Apple is reportedly in talks with suppliers about using OLED 120Hz ProMotion displays in the iPhone. The upgrade is expected in 2020 (via Computing).

New Display for iPhone

Leaks alleged talks were taking places between Apple and both Samsung and LG. If the upgrade happens as reported, the iPhone’s refresh rate will double from 60Hz to 120Hz. Apple’s 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have 120Hz displays, released in 2017, already had such displays. In terms of smartphones, the Razer Phone 2, released in October 2018, has such a display. The Asus RoG Phone II, newly out today, also has a 120Hz display.

Apple Watch Moving From OLED

In separate rumors, the Apple Watch could switch from OLED to microLED display (via 9to5 Mac). Again that rollout is said to be set for 2020. It would be the first Apple product using microLED technology. In March 2018, it emerged Apple had a plant for producing microLED displays.