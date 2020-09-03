When iOS 14 is officially released, developers will be required to give information on what data the app collects, if that data is linked to the user, and if it’s used to track them. It’s a privacy nutrition label that will give users more insight into iOS 14 app privacy. Apple shared an update on its developer website with more details.

iOS 14 App Privacy

As developers are preparing their apps for iOS 14, Apple shares three things to keep in mind:

You should identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.

Your answers should follow the App Store Review Guidelines and any applicable laws.

Review Guidelines and any applicable laws. You’re responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect.

Data Types are listed on the page: Contact Info, Health & Fitness, Financial Info, Location, Sensitive Info, Contacts, User Content, Browsing History, Search History, Identifiers, Purchases, Usage Data, Diagnostics, Other Data.

Data Usage categories are also listed: Third-Party Advertising, Developer’s Advertising, Analytics, Product Personalization, App Functionality, Other Purposes.

Examples are given in each category. Under Usage Data we see Product Interaction which includes app launches, taps, clicks, scrolling information, music listening data, video views, saved place in a game, video, or song, or other information about how the user interacts with the app.

It’s a useful page to bookmark both for users and developers.