A future software update will bring Dolby Atmos support with 5.1 and 7.1 channel audio to the HomePod when paired with an Apple TV 4K (via The Verge).

HomePod Dolby Atmos

This news, combined with support for Dolby Atmos, is great news for HomePod owners as iOS 14.2 will let them set their Apple speaker as permanent output for their Apple TV.

Dolby Atmos gives you a version of surround sound called “object-based surround.” It’s similar to AirPods Pro Spatial Audio in that audio engineers can place sounds in a 3D space.

Dolby Atmos with HomePod works best when you have two of the speakers, but it does work with one. But the new HomePod mini will be unable to support it.