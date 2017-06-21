Apple Rolls Out iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2

Apple released the first update for the developer preview versions of the operating systems it showed off two weeks ago at its Worldwide Developer Conference. Updates for iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS High Sierra all rolled out at the same time Wednesday afternoon.

Apple unveiled the new operating system versions at WWDC in San Jose on June 5th and released the first developer previews that same day. Apple typically releases the first developer preview update for the betas about 15 days later, so these are right on schedule.

iOS 11 introduces several new features such as a macOS-like dock, a new Control Center, markup support for screenshots and other content, screen recording robust augmented reality support, and more. The Files app, which gives users a more Mac-like way to organize documents adds support for Google Drive. Other cloud storage services, including Drop Box are coming soon.

watchOS 4 includes a new Siri smart watch face, a redesigned app dock, and multiple playlists for music. tvOS 11 finally brings Amazon Prime support to Apple TV.

macOS High Sierra replaces HFS+ with APFS for the primary hard drive and SSD format, adds HEVC (H.265) support, brings serious virtual reality support to the Mac, and more.

The developer beta 2 updates are available to current Apple Developer Program members. Public betas for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra will be available as free downloads to non-developers in the next few weeks.