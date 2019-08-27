Apple Releases iOS 13.1 Developer Beta 1

iOS 13 isn’t available to the public yet, but Apple is wrapping up the release and working on the next version of iOS.

iOS 13.1 Developer Beta

The iOS 13.1 developer beta, as well as iPadOS 13.1, are available as an over-the-air update if you’re already running the betas. Some iOS 13 features, like Automations in Shortcuts, have been removed from recent beta releases. It seems Apple is saving that and others for iOS 13.1.

Ultimately this is a good thing, because it’s a sign that Apple is taking its time with certain features, instead of rushing to get them out with iOS 13 with potential bugs.

Further Reading:

[iOS 13: How to Block Email From Certain People]

[New Developer Beta 7 Available for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and watchOS]