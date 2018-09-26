Apple Releases First macOS Mojave 10.14.1 Developer Beta

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| Product News

Apple released developer beta 1 for macOS Mojave 10.14.1 on Tuesday, just a day after rolling out the first Mojave public release. The release notes for the developer beta are pretty slim, so for now it looks like a bug fix update.

macOS Mojave beta

First macOS Mojave10.14.1 developer beta available for download

Apple introduced macOS Mojave during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new Mac operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

How to Install macOS Mojave System Updates

You need to be registered in Apple’s developer program to get this beta. You can sign up at Apple’s website.

If you’re already running the Mojave developer beta, go to System Preferences > Software Update to find and install the new update.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#30864
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The release notes for the developer beta are pretty slim, so for now it looks like a bug fix update.

Well then I will wait a few more days before install Mojave

Vote Up0Vote Down 
1 hour ago