Apple Releases First macOS Mojave 10.14.1 Developer Beta

Apple released developer beta 1 for macOS Mojave 10.14.1 on Tuesday, just a day after rolling out the first Mojave public release. The release notes for the developer beta are pretty slim, so for now it looks like a bug fix update.

Apple introduced macOS Mojave during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new Mac operating system update includes Stacks Desktop file organization, Quick Actions in Finder windows, enhanced screenshot and recording with built-in markup and editing, system-wide Dark Mode for apps, Continuity for grabbing and editing photos you snap on your iPhone, and more.

You need to be registered in Apple’s developer program to get this beta. You can sign up at Apple’s website.

If you’re already running the Mojave developer beta, go to System Preferences > Software Update to find and install the new update.