Apple Releases 13.4 Update for iOS and iPadOS

Apple just released the latest update for its operating systems: 13.4. It includes a redesigned system to support mice and trackpads, changes in Files, and more.
Big Features
Here are some of the biggest features:
- New cursor design highlights app icons and other UI elements.
- Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)
- Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support
- iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app
- Mail: Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view
- AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files
- Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
- Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face
As always, you can download the latest update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
