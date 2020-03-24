Apple Releases 13.4 Update for iOS and iPadOS

Apple just released the latest update for its operating systems: 13.4. It includes a redesigned system to support mice and trackpads, changes in Files, and more.

Big Features

Here are some of the biggest features:

New cursor design highlights app icons and other UI elements.

Magic Keyboard for iPad support on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later)

Magic Mouse, Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad, Magic Trackpad 2, and third-party Bluetooth and USB mouse support

iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app

Mail: Always-visible controls to delete, move, reply to, or compose a message in conversation view

AR Quick Look supports audio playback in USDZ files

Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Nine new Memoji stickers, including Smiling Face with Hearts, Hands Pressed Together, and Party Face

As always, you can download the latest update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

