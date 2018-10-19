Tweetbot 5 for iPhone, iPad, gets Interface Updates, New Dark Mode for OLED Screens

Tapbots released Tweetbot 5 for the iPhone and iPad on Thursday. The update for the Twitter client app includes interface updates, an improved dark theme for OLED iPhones, and more.

The improvements in Tweetbot 5 include:

GIF support in compose view

Redesigned profiles

Redesigned tweet status details

New iconography and app icon

Optimized dark theme for OLED displays

Support for haptic feedback

Auto video playback in timeline (can be disabled)

Ability to add descriptions to images when composing

Tweetbot 5 is available on Apple’s App Store and is priced at US$4.99. The new version is free for version 4 users, and there’s an option for “tipping” to help support the app.