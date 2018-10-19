Tweetbot 5 for iPhone, iPad, gets Interface Updates, New Dark Mode for OLED Screens

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Tapbots released Tweetbot 5 for the iPhone and iPad on Thursday. The update for the Twitter client app includes interface updates, an improved dark theme for OLED iPhones, and more.

Tweetbot 5 on the iPhone

The improvements in Tweetbot 5 include:

  • GIF support in compose view
  • Redesigned profiles
  • Redesigned tweet status details
  • New iconography and app icon
  • Optimized dark theme for OLED displays
  • Support for haptic feedback
  • Auto video playback in timeline (can be disabled)
  • Ability to add descriptions to images when composing

Tweetbot 5 is available on Apple’s App Store and is priced at US$4.99. The new version is free for version 4 users, and there’s an option for “tipping” to help support the app.

