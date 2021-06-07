What a big day for Apple! At the company’s latest developer conference, we got to see a preview of updated software and operating systems. We’ve covered privacy and iOS 15; here is what customers will see with iPadOS 15.

iPadOS 15 Features

Multitasking : A new multitasking menu appears at the top of apps, letting users go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. Users now have quick access to the Home Screen when using Split View, making it easier to get to the right app.

: A new multitasking menu appears at the top of apps, letting users go into Split View or Slide Over with just a tap. Users now have quick access to the Home Screen when using Split View, making it easier to get to the right app. Home Screen : Users can now place widgets among apps on Home Screen pages, providing more information at a glance and offering a more personalized experience. Also coming to iPad is the App Library, automatically organizing apps into helpful categories.

: Users can now place widgets among apps on Home Screen pages, providing more information at a glance and offering a more personalized experience. Also coming to iPad is the App Library, automatically organizing apps into helpful categories. Apple Notes : Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, a fast and easy way to take notes anywhere across the system. Notes also has new ways to organize, collaborate, and capture information. Tags make it easy to categorize notes and find them quickly with an all-new Tag Browser and tag-based Smart Folders.

: Notes goes systemwide with Quick Note, a fast and easy way to take notes anywhere across the system. Notes also has new ways to organize, collaborate, and capture information. Tags make it easy to categorize notes and find them quickly with an all-new Tag Browser and tag-based Smart Folders. Safari : A new tab bar takes on the color of the webpage and combines tabs, the toolbar, and the search field into a single, compact design. Tab Groups offer a new way to easily save and manage tabs — great for planning trips, shopping, or storing frequently visited tabs.

: A new tab bar takes on the color of the webpage and combines tabs, the toolbar, and the search field into a single, compact design. Tab Groups offer a new way to easily save and manage tabs — great for planning trips, shopping, or storing frequently visited tabs. Translate : When using the Translate app, Auto Translate detects when someone is speaking, and in which language, so users can converse naturally without having to tap a microphone button. Text can now be translated anywhere on iPad by selecting it and tapping Translate, and handwritten text can also be translated.

: When using the Translate app, Auto Translate detects when someone is speaking, and in which language, so users can converse naturally without having to tap a microphone button. Text can now be translated anywhere on iPad by selecting it and tapping Translate, and handwritten text can also be translated. Swift Playgrounds : With Swift Playgrounds 4, developers have the tools to build iPhone and iPad apps right on their iPad and submit them directly to the App Store.

: With Swift Playgrounds 4, developers have the tools to build iPhone and iPad apps right on their iPad and submit them directly to the App Store. Universal Control: This lets users work with a single mouse and keyboard to move between iPad and Mac for a seamless experience, with no setup required. Users can even drag and drop content back and forth between devices — great for sketching a drawing with Apple Pencil on iPad and placing it into a Keynote slide on Mac.

Developers can download the first iPadOS 15 beta today, and public betas will be available in July 2021.